Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 5 run time at FX

Come Wednesday night you are going to have a chance to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 5 air at FX — so how much story are we going to get?

At this point, we have come to expect that most episodes of the series are going to run longer than an hour, largely because that is what we’ve seen every single week. Just for the record, this is not a complaint — with so many swans to spotlight, we’d prefer having longer stories to dig into all of this. After all, this is a limited series and eventually, we are going to reach a point where there is no more story left to tell.

Now, let’s get to the run time. Per most listings we have seen so far, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 6 is going to run for about 66 minutes, commercials included. This is actually shorter than some others we have seen so far, and it will probably be at least 2 or 3 minutes shorter than that when you factor in the commercials at the end plus the promo for what else is next.

If you do want to get a few more details now about what lies ahead story-wise, the official synopsis has that covered:

In November 1975, the day after the Esquire article is published, Truman receives an inspiring visit from a fellow writer.

This episode is going to be yet another reminder of just how much this show is playing around with time. Clearly, they find this more interesting than just telling a story in a linear fashion. Why work this way? Well, it is curious to see how the feud ends up, but then all the little points along the way where in theory, things could have been a little bit different.

