Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions to feature Ike Barinholtz

As you prepare for the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions starting this Friday, get ready for something new. After all, Celebrity Jeopardy season 1 champion Ike Barinholtz is going to be competing for the prize!

According to TVLine, the actor will be among the field of high-profile contestants this time around, making him the first celebrity champion to face off against everyday players. We do think that this will be a fun experiment, especially since the celebrity version does get flack sometimes for its degree of difficulty as opposed to the standard show. Really, we give Barinholtz a lot of credit for wanting to take on the challenge — even if it ends badly, he can say that he tried!

Ultimately, the timing of this news is also fascinating when you think about another big-name star in Emma Stone. Coming off of The Curse, the actress noted that she has taken the quiz to be on the main version of Jeopardy! multiple times and wants to compete there rather than the celebrity version. Host Ken Jennings has since responded, noting that they would love to have her but she will have to go through the same process as everyone else.

We imagine that a season 3 for Celebrity Jeopardy! will most likely air this fall, and we’re honestly curious to see who will be taking part! It honestly feels like it could be the strongest lineup we’ve seen so far now that the show has both proven itself and delivered strong ratings. There is the fun factor that comes with participating, but then also the exposure that you can get from being a part of it, as well. It is a little bit different even than the earlier daytime version, especially since you are building towards something rather specific in primetime.

