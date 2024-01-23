Celebrity Jeopardy season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the big season 2 finale tonight on ABC, is there a chance that we are going to get a Celebrity Jeopardy season 3? Or, is it looking like we are already at the end of the road?

Just like you would imagine, there are quite a few things that we would love to say here. So, where should we start? Well, the best place is just by noting that nothing has been made 100% official regarding the future of the show. However, we do still remain hopeful. The celebrity version of the show continues to perform well, and we do think that the celebrities are generally fun to watch. Obviously, season 2 had a different roster than expected due to the industry strikes last year, but we do think that we could see an even better roster as the series moves forward.

For now, we’re just operating under the assumption that Celebrity Jeopardy will return just because there is very little reason to think otherwise. Later this year, a lot of the episodes could film, and the hope from there is that it could premiere in the fall.

If there is one particular celebrity who we are pretty darn curious about at the moment, it’s Emma Stone. Why? Well, she made some comments recently about wanting to be a part of the quiz show, but the regular edition. She has taken the test for it on a number of occasions and yet, still hasn’t been able to crack the code needed to get on. We tend to think that the folks at the celebrity show are going to do whatever they can to convince her to come on board it, but will they? That remains to be seen, but obviously she would be the biggest get possible. Heck, she was just nominated for an Oscar!

Honestly, we don’t care if Celebrity Jeopardy can be hokey at times. The most important thing is that it’s fun!

