NCIS season 21 episode 2: Michael Weatherly returns as Tony

Well, let’s just say that the end of tonight’s NCIS season 21 episode 2 is not something that we saw coming: Michael Weatherly returned.

We did wonder whether or not the show would choose to bring back a former cast member for the tribute to David McCallum, but we assumed that it would be Gibbs. The bulk of the episode did not even hint at a return for Tony DiNozzo. However, there he was at the end of the story, stopping in to say hi to Jimmy before the funeral service. They shared some lighthearted banter, but also some advice and plenty of love. It was almost like Tony didn’t miss a beat.

Will this appearance lead to something larger from Weatherly down the road with this show? We do think the door is open to that, especially since NCIS has not shown him and Cote de Pablo on-screen together ever since Ziva left many years ago. This is probably not something that is an immediate priority, mostly because of the fact that there are a lot of stories to tell and this is a super-short season. This still opens a door, one that could be visited again later.

Ultimately, this is where we have to give the producers some credit for keeping this reveal under wraps — there was nary a whisper about it coming into the episode, and it was similar in a way to when Ziva seemingly came back from the dead and returned.

Our prediction now

If Weatherly does come back again down the road, we don’t tend to think that it will be kept a secret in the same way as what we got here. After all, would there really be a need? Clearly, we know at this point that the actor is willing to return.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

