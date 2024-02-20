Hightown season 3 episode 5 promo: Is Frankie Cuevas free?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Hightown season 3 episode 5 on Starz later this week, everything is about to hit the fan. There are only a few episodes coming and by virtue of that, everything is going to be so much crazier.

After all, it seems like Frankie Cuevas is out! This is the guy who can’t be killed, and also seemingly the guy who can’t ever be locked up for some extremely long period of time. Him being out obviously spells a lot of problems for everyone, with Renee being high up on the list given what she did to get him behind bars in the first place. Then, there is obviously Jackie, Osito, and plenty of others whose lives are going to be impacted by this greatly.

The promo for episode 5 hints at some of this danger, but also that Frankie has something that is different from what he’s had in the past: Someone who is willing to do his bidding and each and every way possible. That could prove to be a big problem based on how a lot of things play out.

As for Jackie, we know already that her investigation has taken some sharp turns and this is one of the last things that she really needed to be dealing with. This is without even mentioning her ongoing struggle with her sobriety.

Our expectation

The pace for the next three episodes is going to be almost lightspeed — it has to be to tie up a ton of loose ends! This is also one of those rare shows where it is hard to know who will be okay at the end mostly because so many characters have done bad things. We’re the most hopeful for Jackie, but she has her own fair share of demons; we’ve just been led to root for her most of the way.

