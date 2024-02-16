Hightown season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Who hits rock bottom?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Hightown season 3 episode 5 on Starz next week, there is absolutely a lot of big stuff ahead. Take, for starters, the fact that there are only three more episodes to go! This is a pretty short final season but at the same time, it seems like everyone involved is going to do their best to give us some great stuff left and right.

Unfortunately, “great stuff” for us as characters does not necessarily mean great stuff for a lot of the people who are a part of this world. There are a lot of problems coming still, especially when it comes to Ray and Renee.

To get a few more details now on what’s to come, be sure to check out the full Hightown season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

Shane has a new partner. Frankie has intel for Alan on Jorge’s murder. Ray and Renee’s relationship hits rock bottom and Jackie completes rehab – no more rogue hero bulls–t.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we imagine that we could, at least potentially, have a better sense as to what Jackie’s present and future state could be. Monica Raymund’s character has had highs and lows aplenty when it comes to her sobriety, and we tend to imagine that the goal here was to mirror, at least as well as possible, some of what she went through over the course of her life.

We recognize fully that the world of Hightown is not necessarily one where every single character does get a happy ending. However, at the same time, can’t we still root for it when it comes to characters like Jackie? She’s gone through so much, and we do think her pursuit of justice for those in need is admirable. She may not get everything she wants, but she could take some steps in the right direction.

