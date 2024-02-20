FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 3 spoilers: A dark side of AI

As we prepare to see FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 3 next week, let’s just say things will be pretty topical in regards to the case. Beyond just that, it could be somewhat-uncharted territory for your standard crime procedural.

One of the things that we expect a lot of across this genre in the next year are stories revolving around AI. After all, at this point last year the technology was really starting to take off, but a lot of writers’ rooms had already put their scripts together for that current season of TV. Now, everyone is tackling the subject with a fresh set of eyes and for “Ghost in the Machine” in particular, you are going to see how a dangerous person may not be able to differentiate between artificial intelligence and reality.

Below, you can check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 3 synopsis with more as to what lies ahead:

“Ghost in the Machine” – When the woman whose visage is the face of a popular AI bot is found violently murdered inside a Brooklyn hotel room, the Fugitive Task Force jumps into action to find out who lured her there in the first place. Meanwhile, Hana helps out a recent Quantico graduate who hopes to follow in her footsteps, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what lies on the other side of this episode, let’s just go ahead and say that there is going to be a little bit of a hiatus for all three shows — at least for a week. Hopefully, at this point seven days from now we’ll have a clearer sense as to what the future schedule looks like.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

