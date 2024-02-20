Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 2/20/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What can we say about the state of this show, plus then also FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted?

We don’t think that it is going to be some big surprise to note that following the premiere, the demand for more is 100% there — it was mostly just about whether or not the network would keep the momentum going. Luckily, they are, and this isn’t a situation where the premieres last week were on an island. New episodes are going to start airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time! There is going to be a lot of drama, action, but also some backstory for at least a few characters.

Want to better set the stage here? Then go ahead and check out the synopses below…

FBI season 6 episode 2, “Remorse” – After the president of the NY Fed is gunned down trying to help a young woman in peril, the team races to find the killer and the missing woman. Additionally, a distressing connection to one of Jubal’s past cases is revealed during the investigation, compounding the pressure on him as he also deals with his son’s school suspension, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 2, “The Last Stop” – When ex-FBI agent Bill Cormack (guest star Jeffrey Pierce), captured by hostile forces in Libya years ago, suddenly resurfaces in a brutal Tripoli prison, Forrester and Powell risk everything to go undercover as prisoners to break him out. Also, the Fly Team adjusts to their new and improved HQ, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 2, “Footsteps” – The Fugitive Task Force launches into full gear after multiple bombings appear to be targeting retired NYPD officers. Also, Ray decides he’s ready to take the next step in his relationship with Cora, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One more thing…

There are also episodes airing on February 27! We know that this is a late premiere, but it is worth celebrating that we’re getting three episodes, at least, for these shows to kick off the season.

