Will Trent season 2 premiere: Learn more on Cricket Dawson

The Will Trent season 2 premiere is coming to ABC in just over 24 hours, so why not learn about Cricket Dawson? This agent is not just a bomb specialist, but there’s a chance that she will have some romantic sparks with the title character. She is also played by none other than Susan Kelechi Watson, who you may know already as Beth from This Is Us.

Through a lot of this episode, it’s going to be fun to watch Watson in a completely new environment — and also tackle a lot of danger head-on.

So what makes Cricket interested in Trent beyond just working together on a particular situation? Speaking to TVLine, here is what the actress had to say:

She’s followed his career and his ability to solve the unsolvable. He brings resolution to people’s lives that have been turned upside down. That’s very appealing to her as somebody who is also very good at their job. She’s at the top of her game and she sees somebody else who’s at the top of their game, and that’s inspiring to her. And, you know, he’s cute, she’s fine… you know what I’m saying? [Laughs] So, she’s operating on both levels. She likes his quirkiness, and I think she sees him as someone to figure out. He’s a bit of a puzzle himself.

We know that this is just being billed as a guest spot for now, but who knows what the future brings on a show like Will Trent? It always feels like there are characters who can come and go on some level, and this series does feel like a fun one to be around just due to its unique cases and how it approaches the classic murder-mystery format.

We’ve said this before, but we still feel like ABC is going to do whatever they can to make this show an even bigger hit for season 2 than it was for its first go-around — especially with that earlier timeslot. We’ll just have to wait and see about the end result.

