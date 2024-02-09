Will Trent season 2 premiere spoilers: Even more details!

The Will Trent season 2 premiere is going to be coming onto ABC when we get around to Tuesday, February 20 — curious to get more information now?

The first thing that we should go ahead and indicate here is quite simple: This is a series that is going to hit the ground running in a big way! The title character will be coming back to solve more cases, but the premiere could be more thrilling than most. Not only do you have a dangerous bomb crisis, but this is where you will also see the debut of This Is Us alum Susan Kelechi Watson as an expert named Cricket. She could end up being an important love interest for him, but how long could it last?

Before we get any further here, let’s go ahead and set the stage courtesy of the Will Trent season 2 premiere synopsis:

Embracing his family’s past, pushing feelings of grief to the wayside, and fueled by determination, Special Agent Will Trent charges into a web of intrigue to solve a new batch of cases. A detonated car bomb ignites a thrilling investigation, revealing more to the story than meets the eye. Partnering with bomb expert Cricket, they pursue the elusive bomber, setting the stage for unexpected romance. Meanwhile, Angie fights to return to work, Ormewood’s home situation complicates, and Faith worries about taking things to the next level with crime reporter Luke.

Of course, there is going to be so much more after this premiere, which is coming at an earlier timeslot in 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Based on everything that we have seen so far, we do tend to think that the network is going to go all-out in their efforts to make this an even bigger hit that we saw last year. As for whether or not that happens … well, let’s just say it is all about numbers.

