Doctor Who season 14: Matt Smith on possible return

Following the recent appearance from David Tennant on Doctor Who last year, could Matt Smith appear alongside Ncuti Gatwa?

While we do not think that making something like this happen is top order for current showrunner Russell T. Davies, it certainly does not feel like it is altogether some sort of crazy or unheard-of idea. After all, there are some things to consider here. Take, for starters, the fact that this show can always play around with time to bring characters back. Also, Smith himself seems open to the idea.

Speaking within a new video interview with the BBC, Smith made it clear that he’s adopted a “never say never” philosophy when it comes to a possible return as the Eleventh Doctor. We know that for a lot of viewers in this current era he was their first Doctor, so there is a certain amount of nostalgia associated with him as the role. We loved the enthusiasm and imagination that he brought to the part, as he may be one of the more welcoming stars of the show when you think mostly about the tone he brought to the story.

We should also note that Smith’s opinion about a return seems to vary from some other stars. Peter Capaldi has noted that he has little interest in coming back to the part at the moment, whereas Christopher Eccleston’s lack of interest is pretty well-documented at this point. Even Tennant himself does not seem eager to reprise his version of the character again, likely due to the fact that he now has a happy ending living off somewhere with Gatwa.

Luckily, we don’t need a former Doctor to see Doctor Who — Gatwa does a fantastic job on his own! New episodes of the series are poised to arrive come May.

Related – Get a better sense of what is ahead on Doctor Who season 14

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Who season 14 when it premieres this May?

Would you ever want to see David Tennant stop by? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







