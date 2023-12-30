Doctor Who season 14 premiere video: A touch of horror

Even though we may be waiting until May to see the Doctor Who season 14 premiere arrive on BBC One, there is something good we can share now: A preview for what the story is going to look like.

If you head over to the link here, we do think you can see another reminder that showrunner Russell T. Davies loves to explore around a little bit when it comes to various horrors in outer space. You can see a new preview here that features The Doctor and Ruby Sunday roaming around in a hallway, when they start to hear something quite monstrous. Millie Gibson’s character asks him if that is a monster, and he has a rather great response that feels pretty on-brand for this character.

Obviously, the folks at BBC One or Disney+ (who broadcast the series in other territories) are not going to share a whole lot more in terms of what lies ahead, and nor do they have to. The most important thing that they need to emphasize leading into the new season is simply that there are a number of other adventures! This is a chance to continue to watch the delightful chemistry between The Doctor and Ruby, who seem to be having a pretty great time while exploring time and space. We are still catching them in the earlier part of their time together, so who knows what mysteries they will encounter?

For the moment, there is at least one thing that we can state with some measure of confidence: There are at least a few long-term stories that have been established. You have question marks surrounding Mrs. Flood at the end of the Christmas Special, and then also ones about Ruby’s backstory / her biological mother. Beyond all of that, you then get a chance to wonder more about The One Who Waits, who was mentioned throughout the anniversary specials.

In other words, there is a lot to look forward to!

