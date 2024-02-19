Tracker episode 2 ratings: How did it fare without Super Bowl?

We were insanely curious learn the ratings for Tracker episode 2 on CBS last night, and for a simple reason. This was the first time that the Justin Hartley series was airing without a lead-in from the Super Bowl.

Obviously, we knew that there would be a trop in viewers, but just how bad was it? Well, for now we tend to think the network is pretty happy with what they have. Overall, episode 2 generated 6.6 million viewers (the best output on the night for a scripted drama on network TV) and then also a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It actually generated 300,000 more live viewers than the season 4 premiere of The Equalizer and anytime that you build on your lead-in, that is a welcome sign.

Let’s just put things this way for now: If Tracker is able to maintain this audience or at least stay close to it, a renewal for a season 2 will be inevitable. This is why the numbers for episode 3 next week are suddenly so much more important. We tend to think that this is when a lot of viewers will decide whether or not they want to commit to watching a full season of this. There’s going to be an audience out there, but maintaining things is hard when there are so many other options. We do think the show being set in so many different places will help it to stand out, and it is also appealing to a demographic that isn’t really getting this sort of content elsewhere at this time.

Of course, this is not going to be a super-long season for this show or any other over the next few months due to the industry strikes — everyone just has to make the most of the time that they are around and try to keep their audience.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering Tracker episode 3 — what can we expect?

What do you think about the ratings for Tracker episode 2 at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







