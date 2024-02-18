Tracker season 1 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Springland’

As you get yourselves prepared to see Tracker season 1 episode 3 on CBS, what will be the focal point of it?

Before we get too far into any specifics here, we should go ahead and note that this is arguably one of the most important stories of the whole season for the Justin Hartley show. A lot of people caught the premiere following the Super Bowl, and there may be some people eager to watch episode 2 to figure out if the show can sustain momentum. We tend to think that the third episode is really when people start to decide whether or not they want to stick with the show long-term or not. We do already think there’s an established formula here for these episodes, and it comes down to Colter trying to rescue someone — in the case of “Springland,” there is also something he needs to unravel within his past.

Below, you can check out the full Tracker season 1 episode 3 synopsis with other insight on what’s ahead:

“Springland” – As Colter helps a young woman locate her free-spirited sister, he digs deeper into how the sister’s last days may lead to a dark secret she unearthed in this tight-knit town, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, Feb. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We’re certainly going to be curious to see how the writers make each one of these stories look an feel rather different from each other. Also, can you have an ensemble show here when your main character is meant to travel around so much? This is the real challenge of a show like this. You can compare it to Reacher, but in a way Tracker is trying to give you a totally new story almost every week in a different spot. With the Alan Ritchson show, Reacher is in the same spot mostly for a full season.

