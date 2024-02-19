The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Joey’s group date in Montreal!

Tonight on ABC you’re going to be seeing The Bachelor episode 6 arrive — who is ready for a little bit of street hockey? Well, it seems like this is going to be one of a few things that you see on this group date with Joey Graziadei and many of his remaining women.

We’ll admit here that we’re really excited to see what the producers manage to cook up for the group here, given that Montreal is not a place that is really shown off all that much on American TV. It can feel in some ways like visiting a totally different continent if you travel there from America, especially with the French influence and differences in language. It is also incredibly beautiful, just to throw that in here.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can get a much larger sense of some of the people on the date — including Jess (who has been at the center of some drama as of late) and then also Daisy, who we’ve long considered a frontrunner. Some women are taking part in street hockey at one point, but the part of the episode that strangely stands out to us the most is the random conversation Joey has with two locals, explaining that he is “on a date” while being surrounded by women. We can’t imagine ever trying to explain this to someone who is not familiar with the show.

Despite some of the silliness that will be apparent during this episode, here is where we remind you that things are also going to get serious at times — consider this a symptom of how close we are to hometown dates.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelor now, including what else lies ahead

What do you think we are going to be seeing moving into The Bachelor episode 6 over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates coming during the episode.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







