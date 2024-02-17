The Bachelor episode 6: Jesse Palmer’s surprise in Montreal

As you get yourselves all excited to check out The Bachelor episode 6 over on ABC in a few days, everyone will be in Montreal. So, what sort of surprises await the remaining contestants? Let’s just say things may go differently than you would imagine.

Or, to be perhaps even more specific, show host Jesse Palmer may blow you away with his mastery of the French language!

If you are a diehard fan of the former Bachelor and/or college football analyst, then you may know already that he’s Canadian and grew up learning both English as well as French. He doesn’t get that many opportunities to show it off but if you head over to the show’s official Instagram, he gets a chance to do just that! Of course, this preview is fun, and it does also serve as a good introduction for all of Joey Graziadei’s women in the city.

Over the course of this episode, be prepared to see a lot of romantic dates, but also some pretty big decisions. Maria still seems to be at the center of a lot of drama, even if she desperately does not want to be. We’re still lead to sympathize right now with her over Jess or Lea, and the latter may very well have the most surprising fall from grace we’ve seen on this show in a while. In between her debut before the season to her burning that advantage in the premiere, we thought that she’d get a fan favorite edit! However, that has not turned out to be the case.

We’re a couple of episodes away now from hometown dates and with that in mind, things are going to get more serious. With that, a lot of heartbreaking moments are ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

