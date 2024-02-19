The Neighborhood season 6 episode 3: The bank battle

As you prepare for The Neighborhood season 6 episode 3 on CBS next week, there is a story with a ton of layers. Not only are you going to have a story here that is funny, but also one that is pretty darn important at the same time.

One of the things that the writers for this show have done over time is present a story that is full of a lot of layers and nuance — and one that does not shy away from important issues. That includes here discriminatory practices by a bank when Calvin and Tina are not getting the support that they deserve.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Neighborhood season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Other Butlers” – Calvin and Tina are looking to remodel their home when they uncover discriminatory processes with their bank’s appraiser. Meanwhile, Marty asks Trey for fatherly advice on co-parenting with Courtney, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Feb. 26 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Obviously, this is one of those episodes of the show that is going to bring a lot of different stories to you all at once, and we do think that they should cause some integral conversations to transpire.

As for what is coming up beyond this…

There looks to be a hiatus in early March, as much as that bums us out. Just remember for a moment here that production on The Neighborhood and a ton of other shows started late due to the industry strikes of last year. The show may need a little bit of this break time for a lot of the episodes to be both edited and also ready in advance.

