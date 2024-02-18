Is Call the Midwife new tonight with season 13 episode 7?

Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One? We know that we’ve had a great run of episodes over the past few weeks. Is that about to continue here?

Well, we don’t want to string anyone along here, so let’s just go ahead and hand over the bad news: There is no new episode on the air tonight. So, what is going on here? Well, consider it a symptom of the BAFTA Awards coming on the air. This tends to happen every year with the Helen George drama, so we can’t be too shocked that we’re in this situation now. At least it’s a short hiatus, right? After all, the good news here is that there will be another installment coming in just seven days. There are only two more left this season, and we are anticipating that there will be a lot of heartfelt moments in a pretty short period of time.

Now that we’ve set the stage in terms of the schedule, let’s get more into the story. If you haven’t seen the lengthy Call the Midwife season 13 episode 7 synopsis below yet, it does a good job indicating what is next:

It’s October 1969, and Rosalind and Joyce are thrilled to receive their red cardigans. Sister Julienne presents Joyce with the Violet Albany Prize, which is given to the East London midwife who qualifies with the highest marks in her exams. Shelagh has arranged for everyone to have their photograph taken for the Gazette outside Nonnatus House. Elsewhere, Joyce oversees the care of Gerri Godfrey, a single mother who is pregnant with her second child. When Joyce receives an unexpected visitor from her past, she must put all distractions aside to focus on her patient.

Matthew and Trixie struggle with their change in fortune, and Trixie’s lack of sleep prompts her to seek help from Dr Turner. As Matthew vows to overcome their financial troubles, he is offered a lifeline from an old colleague.

Nurse Crane and Rosalind give a talk about menstruation and contraception at Kingsley Toy Factory. The all-female workforce is rowdy and give 16-year-old Alison Casey a hard time. Rosalind understands Alison is concealing a pregnancy and suspects something is wrong when she becomes distressed during an examination.

Elsewhere, Fred plans on using turnips for Halloween lanterns but orders far too many. When they are accidentally unloaded outside Violet’s shop, Violet demands Fred moves them at once. As Fred seeks Cyril’s help, Miss Higgins and Nurse Crane have an idea on how to put the turnips to use.

No matter what happens here (especially when it comes to Trixie and Matthew), be prepared for a lot to carry over into the finale. Given the uncertainty surrounding Olly Rix’s future on this show, it is fair to say that we are pretty darn worried.

Is there anything that you are most excited to see moving into Call the Midwife season 13 episode 7?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







