All Creatures Great and Small season 5: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 4 finale of All Creatures Great and Small over on PBS, are we going to see a season 5?

Before we even say too much here, let’s start things of here by saying the following: There is certainly a lot more story to tell within this world! One of the great things about what’s been constructed here is that you have such a big cast of likable characters — and, of course, there’s a lot to love in here for people who like animals.

Now, let’s take a moment here to look towards the future. Nothing has been decided when it comes to an All Creatures Great and Small season 5 just yet, but we do think there is reason for optimism. One of the great things about these PBS shows in general is that thanks to the way they are distributed, they are able to get these large global audiences and keep going for many years to come. We tend to think that over the next few months we’ll hear more about another season and some of what to expect insofar as filming goes.

As for when it comes potentially premiere, let’s just say that a little bit of patience may be required with that. PBS probably will want to keep the series in a somewhat similar spot to where they had it for season 4, which means it will come back around early on in 2025. This is a show that tends to air earlier in the UK and we’re not altogether sure that this will change — ultimately, this is something that we see with the vast majority of PBS’ shows. A firm premiere date could be announced a little bit later this year.

For now, though, we should also just be to cross our fingers and hope for the best. We know that we are certainly curious to see what the producers could come up with in the next chapter of this story.

