CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 2 spoilers: About Catherine’s past

Following what you see tonight when it comes to the premiere event, do you want to know more about CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 2? Let’s just say that there is a whole lot more drama around the corner!

Unfortunately for Catherine Willows, we cannot say that a lot of this is going to be easy for her to deal with. A big chunk of “Scar Tissue” is going to be tied to something that happened in her past. Meanwhile, the storyline regarding Folsom is also not going to be over here, either. If you thought that everything from the season 2 finale was going to be totally resolved in the premiere, think again.

To get a few more details now all about what the future could hold, go ahead and check out the full CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Scar Tissue” – With a new piece of evidence at play, Catherine Willows reopens an investigation from her past that never got solved after a violent attack left her hospitalized. Internal affairs begins questioning Folsom, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Sunday, Feb. 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and also available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Obviously, this is going to be a pretty intense episode, and it comes as a reminder that the writers are probably going to make the most of whatever time that they have. Just about every season is a little bit shorter this go-around because of the industry strikes of last year, and we do wonder if in some ways if that alters the approach.

Giving us a Catherine spotlight this early on in the season? Let’s just go ahead and say that we are all about it!

