True Detective season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

Following the big finale of season 4 a.k.a. Night Country, is there a chance that a True Detective season 5 is coming to HBO?

The first thing that we should really say here is quite simple: It feels like the network is going to want to bring this show back. Season 3 was a step forward for the franchise after a disappointing season 2, but we’d argue that this is the best version of the show since the very beginning. It has done a good job of getting everyone back on track and by virtue of that, we are more excited to see what the future here could hold and if there are some other ideas that could be explored.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s go ahead and note the following: We don’t think that the folks at HBO are going to announce something unless they are fully sold on the idea. After all, remember this: They don’t need this show on the air for them to be successful. There have been several years between seasons before and there easily could be again.

Ultimately, there is a pretty particular formula for this show that has been followed over the years here, and it involves coming up with a unique setting and then after that, getting some fantastic people to star. Jodie Foster was such a tremendous get for the fourth season given that she had not done television in such a long time and by virtue of that, there was a freshness to her performance.

Personally, we tend to think we’ll be happy in the event that we see a season 5 at some point in 2026 or 2027. Anything earlier than this really just feels like setting oneself up for disappointment.

Do you think we are going to hear about a True Detective season 5 in the near future?

