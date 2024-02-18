True Detective: Night Country finale: What drives Navarro

We don’t want to think about the fact that the True Detective: Night Country finale is 24 hours away, but doesn’t make it less true. Like it or not, we have to prepare ourselves now for the final chapter of the story in Ennis, Alaska.

Are we going to get closure on both Annie K. and also the Tsalal Research Station? That remains to be seen, but one thing that is clear is quite simple: We will get more reminders of what drives all of the characters in this world. That is especially the case for Navarro, who has spent years already working to ensure there is justice for the events of the past.

In speaking more about what drives her character in an interview with The Cut, here is what Kali Reis herself had to say:

Navarro has this craving and this urge to fight for what’s right, no matter what it looks like on paper or what should be logically right for other people. She fights for the truth of what happened, especially to women. She feels this protective aspect to physically, emotionally, and spiritually protect these women, as do I, being an Indigenous woman. I may be a fighter in the ring, but it’s for such a bigger purpose, too. I know we share that. But we’re different in a few ways, too. Navarro is a little bit of a hothead. I am too, but I don’t think I act out on it too much.

No matter what happens within the finale, we do personally believe that Navarro is going to be one of the most memorable characters in True Detective history. There is a resiliency to the character that is thrilling to watch and as someone who was not too familiar with Reis before the show, what a revelation she is to behold on-screen.

