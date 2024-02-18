Stranger Things 5: Why Linda Hamilton won’t watch her season

For the most part, there haven’t been too many big-name castings for Stranger Things 5, with of course one notable exception. Linda Hamilton is on board! The iconic Terminator star is set to play a super-mysterious part in the upcoming batch of episodes, which is currently in production for those unaware.

Is Hamilton thrilled to be a part of the show? Absolutely, but that does not mean that she can watch it the same way. Speaking on the subject further to Us Weekly, she gives what we would very much describe as a human response when asked about watching the show:

“I’ve watched every season with relish. I just love it … So it’s kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don’t [feel that I] fit in there. That’s a whole world set in the ’80s.

“…When you really buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it. So I think, in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project] once I’m in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So, I won’t be watching [season five].”

There are some actors out there who are able to watch and enjoy their own work, and then others who are not able to. This is really just one of those things that tends to vary heavily depending on who you are talking about. From an immersion standpoint, it is certainly easy to understand what Hamilton is saying — how can you imagine that a world is real if you’ve spent time there and realized the opposite?

Hopefully, there will be more about her role at least before the end of the year — we know it’s going to be a long journey until this show actually comes out.

Related – Check out some other news regarding Stranger Things, including when season 5 could premiere

What are you the most excited to see moving into Stranger Things 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates as we move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







