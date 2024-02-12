Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A February 2024 update

Are we going to learn something more about Stranger Things 5 over the course of February 2024? It is easy for the demand to be there!

After all, think about how long it has been already since the last season of the show arrived on Netflix, coupled with what was a pretty long hiatus when it came to getting any other news. The industry strikes last summer certainly played a role in the delay.

The good news? Filming is now underway for what will be the final season. The bad news? There is still no chance we’ll hear about a premiere date, or anything else major, this month. Everyone is going to be waiting for a really long time still to see what is ahead here, and we’re not altogether sure that we are going to be seeing any news at all until at least the summer. Because this is the final season, we don’t exactly think that either Netflix or the Duffer Brothers is going to be all that eager to just bring in a ton of new characters at this point. Meanwhile, at the same time you also want to reveal some things in advance to keep people excited! This could be fun and in the end, we’re excited to see where things shake out.

For the record, we currently think that we are probably going to see the final season premiere at some point when we get around to late 2025 — heck, it could even be early 2026 before all of it is actually revealed. Patience is going to be really valuable through the next several months, and we just hope that this show does end up sticking the landing.

What are you most hoping to see on Stranger Things 5, no matter when it premieres?

Is there anything that you most want to see when it comes to the story? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other update.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

