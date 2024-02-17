AGT: Fantasy League finale: Sofie Dossi, Loren Allred team up

On Monday night the AGT: Fantasy League finale is officially going to be here and with that, of course, comes a lot of performances.

In a way, you can argue that some of the drama here is over — the audience has already voted, and really the finale is just a celebration of everything that we’ve had a chance to see all season. Still, this episode allows for contestants to come together to do some crazy, high-energy performances — and that includes the epic one that we have to tease today.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new team-up performance featuring a number of fan-favorites we have seen from the show over the season including Loren Allred, Brian Justin Crum, Billy & Emily England, Sofie Dossi, the Ramadhani Brothers, and Aidan Bryant. This is almost like the Avengers of the franchise coming together for something that is really fun and exciting — also, it is another reminder that this finale is going to be extremely hard to predict.

Who is going to win? Well, you could make an argument that it is Bryant, given that he just won another arm of the franchise last year. However, Billy & Emily may almost deserve it just for the amount of effort and creativity they’ve put into this franchise over the years. Sainted has a good case to be made, as well, given that choirs do not always get their proper due here.

If we have seen one thing in the past here, though, it is that these particular finales tend to be rather controversial, and we’re not altogether sure we see something different happening here. No matter who is declared the winner, there is sure to be conversation after the fact.

