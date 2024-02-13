AGT: Fantasy League finale: Sainted Choir sings ‘Like a Prayer’

Tonight, the AGT: Fantasy League finale closed things out with a pretty epic performance from Sainted Choir — will it be enough for them to win?

Well, first and foremost here, we should really note that historically, choirs have come close to winning on this franchise and have fallen just short here and there. The competition is also super-steep this time around thanks to everyone from Kodi Lee to Billy & Emily England, who we would argue have delivered the best performance that we’ve had a chance to see from them across so many different versions of the franchise.

Now, without further ado, let’s get more into the choir themselves. What did they bring to the table here tonight? The biggest challenge that they had from the get-go was coming up with a great new version of their song — in other words, trying to equal what they did with “Purple Rain.” They had “Like a Prayer” by Madonna this time around — a pretty tough song to make everyone happy.

Did they do it? Well, let’s just say 100% yes from top to bottom. The harmonies were fantastic and, beyond just that, we really think that we saw some vocal fireworks from start to finish.

Are they now the favorite to win?

Well, that’s a little bit hard to figure out right now, but they closed the show for a reason! This tends to be a pretty big indicator of future success and if nothing else, we do tend to think that she is going to be in the top three. There’s nothing else that we can really ask for at this particular moment from the oh-so-mysterious voting public with this show.

We’ve noted this before, but it is worth yet another reminder here: All of the various spin-offs of the franchise have a tendency to have controversial champs.

What did you think about Sainted Choir to close out AGT: Fantasy League tonight?

