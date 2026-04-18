Survivor 50 episode 9: Who are the top winner threats?

With Survivor 50 episode 9 now on the horizon, doesn’t this feel like the perfect time to analyze the overall field once more?

After all, we do think that this is the part of the season where the biggest threats to win start to become more obvious, and there are a number of interesting contenders in the mix. We’ve seen some strategic powerhouses so far, but also others who have legitimately surprised us with the way they are playing.

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Below, you can see the people we are personally the highest on in terms of their winner odds, whether it be due to their gameplay, strategy, or simply the edit so far. (Of course, we’re also aware that there are so many twist this season that luck matters, as well.)

Rizo – While nobody in the game knows him, he has presented himself to be reasonably malleable, strategic, and certainly capable of leveraging idols. He may need to make huge moves closer to the end, but he is in the running.

Christian – His entire game is high risk / high reward. It helps him that Rick Devens put a much bigger target on himself with the fake idol; now, he just has to shrink his own profile. We will say that from an editing standpoint, he has gotten the airtime of a possible champ.

Cirie – Easily the best pure player left in the game. She’s likable, has loyal allies, and would easily win if she makes it to the end of the game.

Aubry – She needs more of a resume, but she is the most insulated of almost anyone. Devens and Christian likely go over her within the people in the middle group, and she is an underrated challenge threat.

Ozzy – Would he be able to cut Cirie? If he does, that is easily the way that he wins the game. He’s easily been the player we’ve been the most impressed by, at least when it comes to their evolution as a player from the last time.

Tiffany – She’s the biggest underdog of the group, but her edit has picked up over the past couple of weeks in a way where it seems like she’s going to be a huge part of the game moving forward.

Related – Learn more now about Survivor 50 episode 9 and what more is coming

Who are you rooting for at this point to win Survivor 50?

Do you think these six players are the ones who have the best shot? Be sure to share below and once you do, keep coming back for some other updates.

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