Survivor 50 episode 9 spoilers: Jeff Probst does a challenge

We know that there is a great deal to prepare for entering Survivor 50 episode 9 on CBS next week, but one part of it has been teased since before the season. This episode is when we are finally going to see Jeff Probst take part in a challenge!

Is there a part of this that is absolutely ridiculous? Sure, but at the same time, we much prefer this version of Probst to whatever iteration was wrapping a little bit earlier this season. This is all meant to be tongue in cheek, but there are some other big decisions coming that the players have to make.

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To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Survivor 50 episode 9 synopsis below:

“I Deserve All of This” – After losing two alliance members, castaways spend the next day picking up the pieces of their broken alliance. The castaways face off against a surprise challenger during this week’s individual immunity competition. Then, upon their return to camp, the journey participant must read aloud an important announcement regarding their recent adventure, on SURVIVOR 50, Wednesday, April 22 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Ultimately, there are still two major loose ends to the season, at least in that there are two much-hyped elements that have not been featured on the show as of yet. We have Christian wondering if Jimmy Fallon is going to dictate his future in the game, and there is the appearance from none other than Mr. Beast. These two things were hyped early on this season but for now, they remain nowhere to be seen.

Related – Learn more about what is ahead on the next Survivor 50 episode

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 50 episode 9 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back around — there are some other updates ahead.

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