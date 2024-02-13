AGT: Fantasy League finale results: When will the air?

Tonight on NBC you’re going to see the AGT: Fantasy League finale arrive — so when are we going to get more in terms of the results?

Well, let’s start off here by saying that the producers and/or the network are going to drag this out. You won’t get the final results tonight and instead, the plan is here for that to arrive in a separate show on Monday, February 19. Of course, we do tend to think that there are going to be a lot of unique performances and a chance for this to be a culmination of the entire season. For more, just check out the full synopsis below:

02/19/2024 (08:00PM – 10:00PM) (Monday) : Host Terry Crews reveals who America has chosen as the “AGT: Fantasy League” winner and which judge will earn bragging rights as their mentor in the two-hour finale featuring special guest performers. TV-PG D,L

While there may only be one winner at the end of this season, it’s pretty important to remember at the same time here that one of the big selling points for the contestants is exposure. A lot of these acts aren’t multi-millionaires, and they rely on a show like this in order to book performances all over the world during the year. We just want the end of this season to be fun!

Also, remember this…

The vast majority of these spin-off shows have had pretty polarizing endings when the dust settles. We’re not altogether sure that we are going to see anything different here. It can be so hard to figure out just what’s going to happen here when it comes to the audience voting, since it varies so much when it is happening via atypical means.

As for what’s happening down the road, it feels pretty fair to say that we’re going to be getting the flagship show this summer.

What do you most want to see across the AGT: Fantasy League results show?

Who are you rooting for right now to win? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming up for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







