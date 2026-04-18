Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, April 18, 2026?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We certainly do not blame anyone eager to get more of the show, and for one big reason. Often, new episodes here air in batches of three, and we are coming off of two episodes featuring Jack Black and then Colman Domingo as hosts.

So is another one coming in just a matter of hours? Well, let’s just say that this is where we do have to pump the brakes to a certain extent…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reactions and reviews!

For whatever reason, the folks over at NBC have decided to not schedule any more new Saturday Night Live through the month of April, which is a little bit of a bummer. however, there is a slight silver lining here in that we already know that next three hosts! The May 2 return for the show will feature Olivia Rodrigo as both the host and musical guest, and she will be followed by Matt Damon on May 9 and then Will Ferrell for the finale on May 16. We know that the latter has the attention of a lot of people out there, given that Sir Paul McCartney is the musical guest and it comes after the release of a Lorne Michaels documentary. Is there a chance that this could be Lorne’s final episode? Time will tell.

For now, we’re just looking forward to having a few more opportunities to laugh — we just wish that more of them presented themselves through the remainder of this month, as well. While we would argue that the Domingo episode did not have the best writing of the entire season, it had one of their more enthusiastic hosts and someone who elevated everything happening around him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now, including other recent highlights

What do you want to see moving into the next Saturday Night Live episode with Olivia Rodrigo?

Are you bummed to be waiting a while to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







