Saturday Night Live delivers Animorphs spoof

Out of everything that we expected close to the end of a Saturday Night Live episode, we never anticipated a spoof for Animorphs.

Remember the beloved young-adult book series? Ironically, there has been talk about there being a new adaptation of it, and we wonder if that is what led to the show deciding to do a sketch that was poking fun of the books’ central concept. What happens if someone stops in the middle of a morph?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Well, that happened here with Sarah Sherman’s character of Lizzie, who performed a bodily function while changing and became a weird sort of human – animal hybrid. So much of the sketch was then themed around whether or not anyone could actually help her. It was gross, there was a lot of fart humor, but all of this was strangely still nostalgic?

In addition to the recent adaptation chatter, we do also tend to believe that this sketch originated, at least in part, from a writers’ room that is likely full of millennials who were fans of the books once upon a time. (Without giving anything away, we still remember how much controversy there was about the end of the series.)

While this sketch may not have been everyone’s cup of tea, we do think it was a totally perfect way to end the show. This is often where some of the strangest concepts are born out, mostly because hardcore viewers will probably appreciate them in a way those seeing the cold open only would not.

(We should technically note that the sketch was called Beastomorphs, but we don’t think it takes a lot of work to figure out the basis here.)

Related – See more coverage now all about tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode

What did you think about Saturday Night Live poking fun of Animorphs, of all things, at the end of the episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







