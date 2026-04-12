Saturday Night Live delivers an Artemis II parody

Out of everything that we expected to see on Saturday Night Live tonight, an Artemis II spoof was reasonably high on the list. Aside from direct politics, this is one of the few current events that was easy for the sketch show to take on.

So what did the writers decide to do here? Well, they used host Colman Domingo as a vessel to bring in some “footage” from the voyage, one that included a lot of the crew members messing about in the midst of a heartfelt message about being long in space.

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Above anything else, we will say that this sketch was honestly pretty impressive from a technical standpoint. You had some cast members having to pretend to be in low gravity while aboard a fictional ship — they had to focus on making their bodies feel authentic while at the same time going for laughs. The results were great, with the hat being one of the best parts.

We also have to give a lot of credit here to Colman for taking on what was arguably the hardest role in the entire sketch: The serious guy. Often in these sort of situations, the host wants to come out playing the craziest character possible simply for the sake of attention. He instead brought some control to the chaos, though we know from earlier in the episode that he can easily bring a little bit of comedic carnage. He is a big reason why this has been a particularly strong show from start to finish, and he has made a case for a return at some point down the road. (Also, he is doing a lot of this without a parade of cameos in all directions.)

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now on Saturday Night Live, including further thoughts about the future

What did you think about how Saturday Night Live tackled Artemis II?

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