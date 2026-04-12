Saturday Night Live cold open: Tiger Woods, Melania, & more Hegseth

As per usual, there is really no shortage of content when it comes to a Saturday Night Live cold open this week. We knew they would likely kick things off with something political, but what did they decide?

Well, the moment that we saw the White House, we had a feeling as to what we were going to get. We had the return of James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump and then also Ashley Padilla as Karoline Leavitt. (There was a meta joke in here as to how Padilla is actually playing a lot of people within Trump’s cabinet.)

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After this, the sketch really diverted off into a serious of impressions, whether it be Tiger Woods (Kenan Thompson), Melania Trump (Chloe Fineman), or of course Colin Jost as Pete Hegseth. That is where we got an update of sorts on the situation in the Middle East. Jost’s impression of the Secretary of War remains one of the best that the show has, mostly due to the fact that it is only half an impression and more of Jost just playing an angry guy for minutes at a time.

Was this one of the funniest cold opens that we’ve had a chance of seeing? Not really, but it was certainly better than some of the political ones we’ve seen over the past few years. Our general thinking is that the bigger and the crazier the show makes some of these sketches, the better it is always going to be in the end.

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What did you think of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live cold open, or at least some of the impressions?

Does it stand out to you among the myriad of political sketches we have seen? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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