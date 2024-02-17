The Traitors season 2 episode 9: Is Kate set up to win?

As we prepare ourselves to see The Traitors season 2 episode 9 on Peacock next week, there are so many interesting discussions to have! One of the most fascinating ones, at least to us, revolves around someone in Kate who wasn’t even a part of the cast day one.

At the end of this past episode, we saw Phaedra decide to try and bring her into The Traitors, something that she needs to offer following the exit of Parvati from the game. The funny thing is that in season 1, everyone thought Kate was a traitor and this time around, no one suspects it. They likely know that she’d have to be recruited to become a part of that team, and it may have been hard to envision that she was some players’ best choice.

In a way, we do think she’s an interesting person for Phaedra to recruit given that the heat is already on Phaedra, dating back to when Dan was around. We have a hard time thinking that she is going to win because of that, but is it possible that Kate ultimately will? She now could have the cover she needs and nobody would suspect her! She also clearly knows how to correct the mistakes she made the first time around?

As for who some of her biggest obstacles are at this point, we would look towards someone like Sheree, who has done a great job of being under the radar, or someone like Sandra who has such a long history of doing well in these sort of games. She’s one of the better strategists left and at this point, it seems like nobody is really suspecting her of much. If this was a more physical game CT could have an advantage … but we know that physicality is not really the point of this show at all.

