The Traitors season 2 episode 9: Will Kate become a Traitor?

As we now try and prepare ourselves to see The Traitors season 2 episode 9 on Peacock next week, are all eyes now on Kate? We tend to think so! Phaedra Parks is now the only Traitor left in the game and per the rules, she has to bring someone else on board. She wants to stay within the Bravo family and with that in mind, she’s extended the invitation over to Kate.

There is something quite hilarious about this idea on paper, namely that the Below Deck star was accused of being a Traitor for a good chunk of the first season, even though she wasn’t. This could be a great opportunity for her to play the game from the other side, if this is something that she does in fact want. If we were her, we’d take the gig — she hasn’t been as big a target this time around and really, the format of the show does tend to favor Traitors a lot of the time.

Of course, the thing Phaedra is also going to have to do moving forward now is try to find a way to deflect some blame onto someone else. Dan and Parvati both were enormous shields and now, there aren’t as many people left to point the finger at. Is she going to go after someone like a CT or a Sandra? It’s possible, but we would say that Peter’s whole alliance is still in a certain amount of trouble. They’ve made themselves a little bit too obvious and by virtue of that, they will end up targeted even more sooner rather than later.

To think that we are already close to the finale — and what a fun season this has been! While we haven’t necessarily had the outcome we expected, this has still be a great journey with a lot of interesting twists and turns.

