The Traitors season 2 episode 8: Was Parvati Shallow banished?

Tonight on The Traitors season 2 episode 8, we were once again reminded of one thing above all else — Parvati is a force. Unfortunately, her gameplay this time around just wasn’t strong enough with most of the players already after her as a Traitor.

For a brief period of time within this episode, it actually seemed like she had a good bit going for her — after all, she formed a truce-of-sorts with Peter so that neither one of them would get banished so soon. Meanwhile, Trishelle worked to try and mount a campaign to get her out of the game, if it was possible at all for her to do so.

So, did it actually work? Here is where the unfortunate news starts to come in — not so much. Phaedra managed to keep her composure really well at the roundtable, deflecting a lot of evidence while Parvati’s attempts to try and fool John failed to completely work. The other problem was Phaedra telling everyone about Parvati and Peter trying to work together moving forward — there just weren’t any other places for her to really hide. Parv played a good game but made a few mistakes. Also, Dan made a few mistakes that made it harder for her to recover from. Imagine how different the game would be at this point if Dan hadn’t pushed to try and get Bergie out!

In the end, we are now down yet another iconic CBS reality star, which leaves Sandra Diaz-Twine in a way as the last real representative of this group.

Was the Dr. Will cameo wasted?

We tend to think so. He is such an iconic personality and yet, the people who would know him the best were no longer around. This is something that really needed to happen earlier on in the season — if it was going to happen at all.

What do you think about the overall events of The Traitors season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming up in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







