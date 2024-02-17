SWAT season 7 premiere: Is Zoe Powell dead?

Following everything that we saw during the SWAT season 7 premiere on CBS today, it is fair to wonder about Zoe Powell’s future. Is she actually dead? How much should we be worried about that?

Well, the closing minutes certainly made you think that something terrible was going to be happening to this character as she was totally blindsided and right now, no one else seems to be aware of just how much danger she is in. Hicks was right outside her door and yet, he thought that she was watching TV and that he’d talk to her later!

If there is one bit of good news we can share right now, it’s that Anna Enger Ritch was promoted previously to series regular. Just on the basis of that alone, we do tend to think that she will end up being okay. However, there is still a lot that could come from what happened here! Hicks, for starters, is going to have to deal with a number of emotions, including guilt, that he suffers as a result of all of this.

As a matter of fact, here is some of what Shemar Moore had to say to TV Insider about how much Hondo may have to deal with the aftermath of however Hicks is feeling:

“He doesn’t really have to deal with it … He kind of becomes like a Dr. Phil to Hicks. He’s just like, ‘Hey, man, don’t beat yourself up, but trust your gut and do what you feel,’ so that he can mend fences with Powell.”

Ultimately, this is a long season still, and we are aware of that even with it having a shortened episode order. There is plenty of time for there to be a number of updates across the board and both physically and emotionally, wounds can be healed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

