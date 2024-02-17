House of the Dragon season 2: Are reshoots taking place?

As many people out there know, the plan is for House of the Dragon season 2 to premiere at some point this summer on HBO. With that being said, are some reshoots going to cause said plan to change? We understand the concern.

With that being said, here is what we can say on that particular subject now. According to a report from Redanian Intelligence, reshoots are currently underway for the hit series, and they could continue moving into March. Nothing has been announced to suggest that a release-date change is coming, but of course we are aware of the fact that anything is possible.

Is it strange that we are seeing reshoots at all here? Not really. It has happened in the past within this franchise and beyond just that, it is common with a lot of big-budget projects. It’s also worth noting that the WGA strike was underway during a significant chunk of season 2 filming and with that, there may have been some challenges when it comes to banking footage without any creative tweaks. We do think taking this extra time and spending this extra money will be worthwhile.

Of course, it would be great to get a specific premiere date announce for House of the Dragon season 2 but for now, we think it’s going to take a little while to get to that. For the time being, we just have to be happy the show is coming back, and that the Dance of Dragons is going to be taking place. Are you ready for both action and family drama like never before? In the end, you really should be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

