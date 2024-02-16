Shark Tank: Flora Pod, The Peep Show, How to Be a Redhead, Splashzen

Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to have a chance to see Flora Pod, The Peep Show, How to Be a Redhead, and Splashzen. What do they all bring to the table? What makes them all stand out?

Well, before we get into spotlighting any of these individual brands, let’s kick things off, as we often do, by sharing the official synopsis:

Entrepreneurs present the Sharks with unique business opportunities, including beauty products specially formulated for redheads, a stylish bird house equipped with a hidden camera, a censor and app for plant care and a splash guard for bath time.

Ultimately, there is so much to be excited about within this episode, as there are a lot of companies that could easily get a deal with the right business plan in place.

The Peep Show – This is a really cool innovation to a birdhouse, one that is built with bird safety in mind while also allowing customers the ability to safety mount certain types of cameras on the inside without disturbing a nest. Basically, it allows for a far more interactive experience for bird lovers.

How to Be a Redhead – It’s a long name for a company, but the idea behind it makes sense — a line of makeup and hair-care products specifically with redheads in mind. Even if this only applies to a certain percentage of customers, this is a gigantic industry.

Flora Pod – As someone who loves plants, this app is especially useful: It serves as a way to get recommendations on watering and so much more for countless plants, which can also be identified with just a simple photo. It is designed to make being a plant parent so much easier.

Splashzen – This is a water guard that you can attach to your tub, which serves as a way to make bathtub far more fun for kids. It allows them to splash around and have fun, without creating anywhere near as much of a mess.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

