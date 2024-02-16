The Bear season 3: Are we inching closer to filming?

As many of you may have heard already, The Bear season 3 is going to be kicking off production sooner rather than later — and, of course, there’s a lot to be excited about on the basis of that alone! Season 2 ended in such a difficult and painful way for Carmy in particular, and we have to wonder what’s going to be coming up from here.

(Of course, we say all of this under the assumption that the character is going to eventually find his way out of the freezer.)

While we’ve yet to get notice that the cameras are officially rolling on what lies ahead, we can at least say this: The cast is starting to work their way back to Chicago! In a post on her Instagram Stories this week, Ayo Edebiri (who plays Sydney on the series) confirmed that she has arrived once more in the Windy City. Given that filming is currently slated to kick off later this month, we anticipate some other news here sooner rather than later.

If you were not aware…

The Bear is a show that manages to film within an amazingly compressed window of time. This is one of the reasons why it is still planned to be coming out in June, despite that being only four months away. We know that a lot of effort and care tends to be put into every single story and of course, we’re eager to see what the creative team has cooked up for this next chapter. We would presume that the restaurant will still open, and they are all going to be up against it trying to make things happen in an extremely limited amount of time.

