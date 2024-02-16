Call the Midwife season 13 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

There is a good chance that you have heard the unfortunate news already that Call the Midwife season 13 episode 7 will not be airing for a while. Due largely to the BAFTAs airing on BBC One this weekend, we are going to be waiting until February 25 to see what’s ahead on the other side.

So what is the actual story going to be when the show does return? Well, you’ve probably see a few teases of it already, including that Trixie and Matthew’s money troubles are going to intensify. Well, let’s just say that this is just one of many stories you will be seeing here, as Rosalind and Joyce are moving up in the world and we have another move forward in time.

For a few more details now on what is coming, be sure to check out the full Call the Midwife season 13 episode 7 synopsis below:

It’s October 1969, and Rosalind and Joyce are thrilled to receive their red cardigans. Sister Julienne presents Joyce with the Violet Albany Prize, which is given to the East London midwife who qualifies with the highest marks in her exams. Shelagh has arranged for everyone to have their photograph taken for the Gazette outside Nonnatus House. Elsewhere, Joyce oversees the care of Gerri Godfrey, a single mother who is pregnant with her second child. When Joyce receives an unexpected visitor from her past, she must put all distractions aside to focus on her patient.

Matthew and Trixie struggle with their change in fortune, and Trixie’s lack of sleep prompts her to seek help from Dr Turner. As Matthew vows to overcome their financial troubles, he is offered a lifeline from an old colleague.

Nurse Crane and Rosalind give a talk about menstruation and contraception at Kingsley Toy Factory. The all-female workforce is rowdy and give 16-year-old Alison Casey a hard time. Rosalind understands Alison is concealing a pregnancy and suspects something is wrong when she becomes distressed during an examination.

Elsewhere, Fred plans on using turnips for Halloween lanterns but orders far too many. When they are accidentally unloaded outside Violet’s shop, Violet demands Fred moves them at once. As Fred seeks Cyril’s help, Miss Higgins and Nurse Crane have an idea on how to put the turnips to use.

The thing that does still remain both crazy and somewhat hard to process is the idea that we are so close to the end of the season already. How did this happen? How in the world did we get here? We do think that the remaining stories will bring some awesome stuff to the table, and also a few tear-jerkers as well. Isn’t this, after all, what this show is really known for?

What do you most want to see on Call the Midwife season 13 episode 7 when the series finally returns?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a number of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







