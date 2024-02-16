The Traitors season 3: Show EP on casting possibilities

We know that a season 3 for The Traitors has already been ordered at Peacock, and that leads to a ton of questions. Of course, one of the biggest ones is quite simple: Who will the show cast moving forward? We know that there are a TON of reality stars who would love nothing more than to do this show. Whether or not they get a chance to do so, of course, is an entirely different story.

One of the cool things, at least, about this show is that they really don’t discriminate, given that we’ve seen alumni from Bachelor Nation, Survivor, and The Challenge, and that’s alongside people from the Bravo / Real Housewives universe.

In speaking on the possibilities for season 3 to Entertainment Weekly, here is at least some of what executive producers Sam Rees-Jones had to say:

It is definitely too early [to reveal]. We consider everyone, and I think that’s the beauty of the show. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you are from, or what your past is. If it fits within the jigsaw of the casting puzzle, then brilliant. Who would’ve imagined that John Bercow would be there and would work within the cast? So, yeah, we absolutely consider all shows.

Of course, we tend to think there are going to be casting rumors throughout the next few months, mostly because of the demand that is obviously going to be there to get on this show. We’re not sure if the series ever needs to start casting brand-new contestants again, even though it was a nice little wrinkle to the first season. Most of the people this season have been hits insofar as personalities go, even if there are probably at least a few people who went out a little bit earlier than anyone initially expected.

Hopefully, we are going to see the third season premiere at some point in early 2025.

