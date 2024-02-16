The Good Doctor season 7: EP on ABC’s choice to end show

Why is The Good Doctor ending with season 7? We know that it would have been easy to come up with a million reasons for this. Yet, the simple answer here quite simple: This was what ABC wanted to do at the end of the day. The producers for the show, despite all of its success, did not really have that much of a say. They learned when they were going to drop the metaphorical curtain and from there, simply were tasked with finding a way to get all the pieces in place.

In speaking on all of this further to TV Insider, here is what executive producer Liz Friedman had to say:

“Why end it now? Well, ABC told us it was time to end it … We are very grateful that they told us that in a timely manner, which allows us to decide the terms that we’re going to end it on to craft a great ending and a great culmination of Shaun Murphy’s story, but that’s how that came about.”

The producers were hoping to have thirteen episodes to wrap up the story; however, they are left with ten instead. That’s not a lot of time and yet, they will find a way to make things work here, however difficult that may be.

For us personally, we don’t think that the end of The Good Doctor this season is going to be an altogether dramatic one. It is our feeling that the producers for the show know exactly what it is and by virtue of that, they will just cater to it in the best ways that they see fit. It is going to be a story with some inspirational and happy notes, but also a few surprises sprinkled in along the way.

