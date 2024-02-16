Is Sheila Carrasco leaving Ghosts, Flower after season 3 premiere?

Is Sheila Carrasco leaving Ghosts after the events of the season 3 premiere? There are some reasons here to wonder right now.

Going into the premiere of the comedy, we knew that a character would be “sucked off” — that’s what happened at the end of season 2! In the opening minutes, we saw Sam, Jay, and some of the other Ghosts wander around in order to figure out who was there and who wasn’t. It came down to Thor and Flower and then, Thor showed up. It looked from there that Flower was actually gone and, if that’s the case, it would be a pretty big loss. She was one of the most well-known spirits within Woodstone Manor, and she also had a powerful relationship with Thor that had flourished over time. Suffice it to say, he was going through all sorts of emotions here.

What was one of them? After hearing about the idea of reincarnation, Thor started to think that an owl may actually inhabit the spirit of his dearly departed love. He threatened serious action (a.k.a. burning down the barn) if the decision was made to move it upstate.

Really, what we saw moving forward from here was a storyline that was fundamentally all about grief and finding the right way to handle it. Thor had to realize that even if Flower’s spirit was in the owl, she would want nothing more than to be free. (Judging on how that owl attacked Jay at the end, it does feel pretty clear that her peaceful spirit was not in there.)

In the end, it feels like Flower’s spirit is still going to be remembered as we move forward on the show — so will there be any new characters? Well, that’s the crazy thing: Wouldn’t someone else have to die? For now, we’re rocking with the ghosts who are currently around.

Here’s what we say for now…

It seems as though Flower is gone, and she likely will be for a while. Yet, does this actually mean that she is gone for good? Anything is possible…

