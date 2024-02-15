All American season 6, Walker season 4 premiere dates revealed

If you have been wondering what in the world is going on with All American season 6 and Walker season 4, we now have an answer!

Today as a part of their panel during the TCA Winter Press Tour, The CW officially revealed that the latest season of the football drama is going to be kicking off on Monday, April 1 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It will then be followed by the premiere of Lovers and Liars, a show that was originally titled FGirl Island but has been changed — probably in an effort to get better ratings after season 3 of FBoy Island failed to live up to expectations.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of Walker starring Jared Padalecki is currently slated to premiere when we get around to Wednesday, April 3 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Both of these shows are clearly going to run into the summer, so in some ways, you could claim that this is a risky proposition. However, at the same time you can also argue that this is a risky move designed with one purpose above all others: A way to ensure that there is not as much competition! Also, we do tend to think the series starting late amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike was a major factor in all of this. It’s hard to think about it in any other way right now.

Hopefully, the two shows are still going to have hiatuses after such a long time off the air — and beyond just that, let’s also hope that neither is impacted all that much by what happened when it comes to cost-cutting measures over the past year or two at The CW. We know that this was a reason why so many other shows were canceled not that long in the way.

What do you most want to see moving into All American season 6 as well as Walker season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates on the way here that we do not want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







