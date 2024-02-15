Only Murders in the Building season 4: Will Meryl Streep return?

What is the current status of Meryl Streep entering Only Murders in the Building season 4? In a perfect world, of course she’d be back!

However, we do have to remember that this is Meryl Streep, otherwise known as one of the most famous performers in the world. She is going to be busy, and the only thing the show has going for it right now is that she seemingly had good time working with some of the cast. Doesn’t that matter to a certain extent?

Well, for the time being let’s just say that nothing is confirmed — or, if it is the producers and/or Hulu are intentionally keeping their cards close to the vest.

Speaking per Deadline, here is some of what ABC / Hulu head Craig Erwich had to say on the subject:

I don’t have anything to share but I thought she gave one of the best television performances of the year last year. I’ve listened to that song [‘Look for the Light’] she has sung probably a dozen times. I can never get tired of it.

Given that Oliver and Loretta did finish season 3 romantically intertwined, at the very least this is a character that has to be addressed. How exactly that happens, of course, is going to be the mystery for a little while. Even if Streep is too busy to have a substantial role, we at least hope that there’s a chance for a one-episode cameo or something like that. It is easy to say that she is off doing something else in the midst of whatever investigation Oliver and the trio are up to.

Fingers crossed now that Only Murders in the Building season 4 will premiere at some point a little bit later this year.

