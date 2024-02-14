Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 4 spoilers: The drug policy

As you work to prepare yourselves to see Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 4 on ABC next week, be prepared for a surprise. At the very least, some of the teachers better be!

The title for this upcoming episode is “Smoking,” and that in itself could be a good sign of the sort of story we’re going to get here. The synopsis below gives you a better sense of it:

After a student is caught smoking, the Abbott staff come together to revamp the outdated drug policy. Meanwhile, Janine tries to prep the new substitute teacher for her class but finds it challenging to give up her former role.

Remember — these are kids that are being taught here! How did all of that happen? The idea that Abbott has an outdate drug policy also isn’t much of a shock, since in the world of schools a lot of these things get created decades ago and are largely forgotten about after the fact. The most important thing within this episode is that there is a resolution … but we also tend to think that there will still be funny stuff around it. The problem itself is serious, but this show has figured out a great way to balance both that and also some humor. It’s one of the reasons why Abbott Elementary already has a season 4 renewal, and also why it may be the most critically-acclaimed show on all of network TV.

Of course, there are going to be some other great stories after this one — let’s just offer up a tease now that for episode 5 airing at the end of the month, a choir could be a source of some tension.

