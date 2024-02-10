Abbott Elementary renewed for season 4, days after premiere

While we do not believe the following news is much of a surprise to anyone out there, it is still something we very much welcome: There is more Abbott Elementary coming to ABC!

Today, the network officially revealed that we are going to be getting a chance to see more of the series down the road while at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Given that this is the most critically-acclaimed comedy (or really, show in general) across all of network TV, it makes a certain amount of sense that the powers-that-be would want to see more of it. Also, this gives Quinta Brunson and the entire team even more of an opportunity to think far ahead and prepare more individual stories.

In terms of the ratings, what we can say is that the first two episodes this past Wednesday actually drew better live total-viewer numbers than the season 2 average. That’s a pretty rare thing to doin an era where fewer and fewer people are watching network TV.

Of course, the hope is that season 4 will feel more like season 2 in that it is a proper, full-length batch of episodes. (The third season is significantly shorter following the industry strikes of last year — blame the AMPTP for that.) There will be plenty of time to break the episode count down further.

Now moving forward, the biggest question becomes whether or not ABC can find a new show to pair with Abbott Elementary that can present even a slightly similar level of acclaim. They have some other popular comedies including The Conners, but not have reached the level of overall pop-culture clout or anywhere close to it. Just think that the season 3 featured a cameo from the star quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, who came on because he was a fan!

What do you think about Abbott Elementary being renewed for a season 4 at ABC?

