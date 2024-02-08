Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 3 spoilers: The cool teacher?

Following the big, two-episode premiere tonight on ABC, is makes a lot of sense to want to know about Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 3. What’s next for Quinta Brunson and the rest of the cast?

Well, the first thing to note here at present is rather simple, as we are going to be seeing just one episode a week moving forward. Also, there is a story coming on Valentine’s Day, which is something that not all networks are always privy to do. There is still a certain degree of value to it here, since we don’t thing ratings will be hurt too much. The most important thing, especially after such a long layoff, is that momentum really starts to get moving on a lot of the upcoming episodes. We do tend to think this is pretty darn important for a show that has held the metaphorical championship belt for a while among network TV comedies.

If you do want to get a few more details on what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

Gregory is hesitant when kids start hanging out in his classroom at lunch, looking to him for advice as the “cool teacher.” Barbara is shocked to find Tariq is dating the mother of one of her students. Janine and Jacob try to hire an ASL interpreter.



The idea of this story sounds particularly fun, mostly due to what’s happening when it comes to Gregory. We’ve never been a teacher, but we do remember what would happen sometimes when one teacher was thought of as better than the others. Students want to be around them, and we can’t imagine what this does to the social hierarchy among some of the educators in general.

What do you most want to see moving into Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 3 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates all season long.

