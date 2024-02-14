The Traitors season 3: Could Johnny Bananas actually come back?

Recently, Peacock confirmed that The Traitors season 3 is coming, and there is one thing we know in regards to this show. When it comes to casting, there really are no rules. Kate Chastain returned this season after being a huge part of season 1, so is the idea of bringing Johnny Bananas back really that shocking?

Let’s frame it like this — he was one of the bigger stars the Peacock show had in its season 2 cast, and he was killed off by the Traitors (largely through Dan’s influence) almost immediately this season. You can go back and forth on whether or not this was a good move, since it did take a big target off the board and leave Dan more exposed. Of course, that could’ve happened anyway, given that we are talking here about a reality TV icon.

Regardless of however you feel about the longtime The Challenge competitor, he has a big fan base. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while at the TCA Winter Press Tour today, executive producer Sam Rees-Jones discussed his early exit:

“The beauty of the game is that anyone can go at any point, and we, as producers, don’t have any hand in that, which is actually terrifying but sort of thrilling at the same time … So to have someone like Johnny Bananas gone in the first episode is a shock because we wanted to see what he would have done. As far as coming back, he was murdered, so….”

Immediately after saying this, fellow EP Stephen Lambert noted that he could always be revived … and we do think that season 3 will probably have at least one or two contestants from the first couple of seasons. In general, we tend to think that this is one of those shows that is going to continue to throw a lot of ideas at the wall — not all of them are going to work! (We didn’t care for the whole chain of safety.) Yet, the base idea here is that you continue to find a way to introduce new surprises.

